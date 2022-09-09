CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.55 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $135.06 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,654.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005809 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00083989 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

