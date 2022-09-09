Causeway Capital Management LLC Takes $34.16 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 621,887 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 210,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

