Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 50,223 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,223 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 347.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 243.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,002 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Wipro by 126.5% in the first quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,199,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 670,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 77,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,515. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

