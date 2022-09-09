Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 309,773 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,773 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 2.3% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Berry Global Group worth $98,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,233. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

