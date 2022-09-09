Causeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,071 shares during the period. Essent Group makes up 2.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Essent Group worth $85,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Essent Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,296. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

