Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $129.24 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,683 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises about 3.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $129,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 289.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,458,000 after buying an additional 3,894,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,321,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after buying an additional 1,628,588 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Up 2.6 %

Infosys stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 150,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

