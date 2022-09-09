Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. 137,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

China Petroleum & Chemical Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.7%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNP shares. StockNews.com cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

