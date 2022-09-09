Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after acquiring an additional 144,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 561,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tata Motors by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tata Motors by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TTM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

