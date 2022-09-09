Causeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. 116,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24.

