Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 7,597 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 890,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $282,258,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 430,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,753,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

