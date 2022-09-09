Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 4.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.29. 91,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,897. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.47.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

