Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Shares of CTLT traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.97. 1,176,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,505. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

