Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average is $200.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $222.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

