Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.96. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.13. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $222.40. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

