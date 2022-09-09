Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 216,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,493,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.