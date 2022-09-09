Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $724.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 2,975 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

