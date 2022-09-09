Carillonium finance (CAROM) Price Down 92% Over Last Week

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded down 96.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Carillonium finance has traded down 92% against the US dollar. Carillonium finance has a market cap of $31,853.72 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carillonium finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00797916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00789053 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015380 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020122 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Carillonium finance Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
Receive News & Updates for Carillonium finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carillonium finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.