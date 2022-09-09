Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 3.2%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.51. 14,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 763,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
Several research firms recently commented on CRBU. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $70,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
