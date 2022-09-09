CargoX (CXO) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CXO) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $40.67 million and $26,554.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

