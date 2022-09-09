CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.
CareDx Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ CDNA opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $999.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.02. CareDx has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $75.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in CareDx by 4,639.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after buying an additional 1,435,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CareDx by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 831,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after buying an additional 484,216 shares during the period.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
