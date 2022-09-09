CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,303 shares during the period. CareDx comprises 2.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 1.18% of CareDx worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at $248,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

CareDx Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.94. 12,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

