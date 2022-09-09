Carbon Coin Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Carbon Coin coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005855 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00086383 BTC.

Carbon Coin Coin Profile

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity.

Buying and Selling Carbon Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.