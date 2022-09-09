Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $48.29 on Friday. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

