Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.45 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $387.55 million, a P/E ratio of 136.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

In other news, COO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,021.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

