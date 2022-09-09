Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.45 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $387.55 million, a P/E ratio of 136.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe
In other news, COO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,021.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.
