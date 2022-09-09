Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$30.00 and last traded at C$30.00, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.83 million and a PE ratio of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

