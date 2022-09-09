Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 3.0 %

CPB stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 4,530,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,034. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

