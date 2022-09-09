Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Cameco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 251.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

