Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.71

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $17.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 65,000 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after buying an additional 206,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 42,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
