Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Caleres stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 496,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.84. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,955 shares of company stock worth $2,215,512 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Caleres by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Caleres by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

