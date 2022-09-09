BWS Financial Raises Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target to $375.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BWS Financial from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

NYSE:UI opened at $308.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.40. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $333.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

