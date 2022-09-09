Burp Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $255,789.47 (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Burp has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Burp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Burp has a total market capitalization of $255,789.47 and approximately $50,750.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,352.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005567 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077052 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

Burp (BURP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

