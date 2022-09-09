Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Down 2.9%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. 148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 234,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,029 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 7.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after purchasing an additional 798,779 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 987,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 76.8% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 315,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 136,920 shares during the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.