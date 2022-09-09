Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.30.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 561,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$55.51 and a 52-week high of C$79.04. The firm has a market cap of C$101.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$62.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.36.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

