Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $39.14

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $15.75 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $732.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.84.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

