Brokerages Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Target Price at $20.75

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Price Performance

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

