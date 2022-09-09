Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target at $2,262.50

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,262.50.

CCHGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $22.43 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.6938 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

