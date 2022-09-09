Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.66. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

