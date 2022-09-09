Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Has $69.10 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831,644 shares during the period. International Game Technology makes up about 33.0% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 1.37% of International Game Technology worth $69,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after buying an additional 408,166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.