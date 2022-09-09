Bristol-Myers Squibb Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 42,112 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,281 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,898. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

