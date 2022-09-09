Bristol-Myers Squibb Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BMY)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMYGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 42,112 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,281 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,898. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.