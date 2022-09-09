Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,927 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

BMY stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,898. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

