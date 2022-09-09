Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,497 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $199,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $10,049,640. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,514. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

