Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 253,863 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,863 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.29% of Kimberly-Clark worth $121,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,849. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average is $130.64.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

