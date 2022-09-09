Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,413 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 0.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Dollar General worth $137,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 130.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

DG stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.77. 20,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.33. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

