Bridgewater Associates LP Has $885.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.6% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 3.00% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $885,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $39.01. 925,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,132,570. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

