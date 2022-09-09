Bridgewater Associates LP Has $84.43 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,664 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Monster Beverage worth $84,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $316,325,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $109,841,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 855,191 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.