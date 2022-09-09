Bridgewater Associates LP Has $76.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,839 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 1.18% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $76,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $48.42. 97,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,985. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.47.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.