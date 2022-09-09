Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.15% of DexCom worth $74,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. 26,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.