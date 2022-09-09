Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,665 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.24% of Cerner worth $65,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

NASDAQ CERN remained flat at $94.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

