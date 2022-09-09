Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,783 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. 475,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,904,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $280.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

