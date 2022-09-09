Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286,944 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.38% of iShares Gold Trust worth $123,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 202,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,571. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.